Bulgarian Prime Minister tests positive for coronavirus

BULGARIAN Prime Minister Boyko Borissov tests positive for coronavirus

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, 61, said on Sunday, October 25 he had tested positive for coronavirus after taking two tests.

In a posting on his official Facebook account, Borissov said he would stay at home for treatment as recommended by his doctors.

“After two PCR tests, as of today I am positive with COVID-19,” he said. “I have a general malaise. For the moment, on the doctors’ discretion, I remain on home treatment.”

Borissov, who met Keith Krach, U.S. undersecretary of state for economic affairs, on Friday, October 23, has informed the U.S. Embassy in Sofia of the situation, the head of Sofia health inspectorate said.

The government press office said Borissov was able to carry out his duties and was in constant contact with his ministers.

On Sunday, October 25 there were 1,043 new cases reported in Bulgaria, bringing the total number of positive cases to 37,562 and the number of deaths to 1,084.

