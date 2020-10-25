BOY, 3, who ‘died’ is in a race against time for life-saving treatment.

Theo Hutton, from West Kirby, Wirral, was deprived of oxygen for seven minutes after he was stillborn, which resulted in a diagnosis of a range of physical and neurological conditions.

-- Advertisement --



Theo’s parents have appealed for help to raise the £100’000 needed for Theo’s life-saving treatment. His mobility is highly restricted and he has been receiving specialised treatment for quadriplegic cerebral palsy. This treatment is not available on the NHS, and Theo and his family have travelled to the Central American Republic of Panama twice for life-saving stem cell treatment.

On his JustGiving page, his parents said: “Theo is the biggest fighter we know with every little thing he does being a challenge.

“He has the biggest smile and is the happiest little boy who deserves a chance of the life he was once robbed of.

“There are numerous therapies and pioneering treatments available, but they are not accessible on the NHS and the expense is very high.”

Theo’s JustGiving page, which has so far raised nearly £60,000 can be found here: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/theosfight

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Boy, 3, who ‘died’ needs life-saving treatment”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!