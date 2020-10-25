Adele Bursts into song as she hosts Saturday Night Live

Adele hosted her first Saturday Night Live show and explained her unfinished album and weight loss to viewers.

Despite recent multiple assurances that she would focus on acting during her appearance as host on “Saturday Night Live,” Adele also burst into song several times during a spoof on “The Bachelor” about half an hour into the show. The singer, 32, has returned to the sketch show for the first time since 2015 when she appeared as a musical guest.

Adele, who was introduced as her ‘superstar self’, interrupted every bachelor-dating scenario by bursting into solo-with-pianist versions of one of her hits — “Hello,” “Set Fire to the Rain,” and others — much to the annoyance of the other women! Singer-songwriter H.E.R appeared was the guest artist on the show and Adele said she was only hosting because “my album is not finished and I’m also too scared to do both”. She added, “I would rather just put on some wigs – and this is all mine by the way – have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.”

Referring to her weight loss, she added: “I know I look really, really different since you last saw me but actually, because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and only bring half of me – and this is the half I chose.”

