A 12-year-old girl becomes the seventh child to die in school shooting

A 12-year-old girl becomes the seventh child to die in a school shooting in Cameron after she failed to recover from her injuries from the attack on Saturday, October 24.

Gunmen stormed a school in the South West Region of Cameroon killing seven children and injuring a further 12, with the 12-year-old girl passing away on Sunday, October 25.

The latest loss of innocent lives come as part of conflicts between separatist insurgents and government forces, which began in 2017 when protests by English-speaking North West and South West regions of Cameroon over perceived marginalisation by the dominant French-speaking majority escalated into violence.

Alarming stats show that more than 3,000 people have died since the violence began.

The father of Renny, the 12-year-old girl who became the seventh child to die in the school shooting, said: “I blame the government for everything that is happening.”

Claude Ngwane, who saw the gunmen riding past his carpentry shed on motorcycles armed with guns and a rocket launcher continued: “I thought they were just passing. Suddenly, we heard sustained gunshots.

It lasted for around five minutes, then they drove by again.

“I went out to see what had happened. I saw my wife and saw a man carrying my daughter. I was confused. I saw my child, blood all over her body. I collapsed,” the devastated father concluded.

Our condolences go out to the family and friends of all the children who tragically lost their lives.

