A 600-strong party has been broken up by Berlin Police as coronavirus restrictions continue to cause havoc for party-goers in Germany.
The ravers were in a venue “too small for the crowd to socially distance,” according to reports.
In a tweet from the Berlin police, they claim the 600-strong “fetish party” in the capital “probably ended unsatisfactorily” for the attendees.
Für ca. 600 Gäste einer Fetisch-Party in #Mitte endete diese vermutlich unbefriedigend.
Wir lösten die Feier in Amtshilfe für das @BA_Mitte_Berlin auf. Die Kolleg. der @bpol_bepo machten anschließend nochmal deutlich, dass es Zeit ist nach Hause zu gehen.#GemeinsamGegenCovid19 pic.twitter.com/sGwzHFN3L3
— Polizei Berlin Einsatz (@PolizeiBerlin_E) October 24, 2020
Earlier today we reported that the Robert Koch Institute for disease control was attacked by arsonists.
