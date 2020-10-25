20-year-old student killed by stray bullet while on ‘dream trip’ in Brooklyn, New York.

Ethan Williams, a 20-year-old Indiana University student, was visiting New York City for the first time when he was shot and killed by a stray bullet while sitting on a stoop on Eldert Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

-- Advertisement --



Police say paramedics rushed to the scene after one of seven bullets fired hit Ethan in the chest early on Saturday morning, October 24; he was rushed to hospital but tragically did not survive.

Williams’ father said Ethan was a sophomore in the film media program at Indiana University and had a girlfriend of six years.

“He has a massive, massive heart, he loved people a lot,” Williams said. “There’s irony to me that that was the life that was taken. You know, the life of someone that wanted to give his life back to helping people.”

His family said Williams had saved all summer for tickets, and finally got the opportunity to come to New York to film a short documentary.

Officers have not yet made any arrests or released information about a possible suspect.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “20-year-old student killed by stray bullet in Brooklyn”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!