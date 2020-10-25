2.0-magnitude earthquake rumbles Scotland

The British Geological Survey (BGS) reported that the quake, measuring 2.0 on the Richter Scale, hit parts of the Southern Uplands in Scotland just before 1pm on Saturday, October 24.

Residents from Dumfries, Kirkpatrick Durham and Thornhill reported “a low rumbling” and “weak shaking”.

Considered a low-level quake, it appears to have caused minimal disruption and local police confirmed that no major damage or injuries were reported.

Initial data from the BGS suggested the quake’s depth was six miles and its epicentre was around five miles west of Dumfries.

Locals on Twitter commented on the quake, with one comparing it to “a noisy tractor” and another joking: “The way this year’s been I’m hoping it’s not Godzilla waking up.”

Glenn Ford, a BGS seismologist, indicated that while earthquakes are relatively common in the UK, with 200 – 300 being recorded every year, most of these are “so minor that people can’t perceive them.”

The largest earthquake ever recorded in the UK occurred in 1931 in East Anglia, measuring 6.6 on the Richter Scale.

