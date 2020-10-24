WOMAN shoved onto Times Square subway tracks in an unprovoked attack.

NYC cops report that a 28-year-old woman was pushed off the Times Square platform onto the subway tracks in a random attack on Friday, October 23.

The New Jersey woman was waiting for a train at around 9:40am, when a man who appeared to be homeless pushed her from behind, before fleeing the scene toward Eight Avenue.

The terrified victim was able to scramble back onto the platform before the train hurtled into the station; she suffered minor injuries to her arm and was treated at NYU Langone Hospital, police said.

Police released CCTV footage of the alleged attacker, and a man matching the description was arrested on the evening of Friday, October 23. Joshua Diaz, 30, of Mount Vernon, was arrested at 5:45pm at a station in the Bronx.

Although Diaz was taken into custody because he fit the description of the wanted photo circulated by the NYPD, a spokeswoman for the department said “the push is still under investigation.”

