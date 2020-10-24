Vera’s in Halloween spirit

VERA town hall asked local shops to decorate their windows for Halloween.

This is the second edition of the Noche Encantada initiative although 2020’s activities have had to be reduced owing to Covid-19, and there will be no fancy-dress competition or a children’s fiesta in the Plaza Mayor.

Instead there is a window-dressing competition, Commerce Ana Lourdes Ramirez announced.

“We hope this will encourage the public to make their purchases in local shops and boost spending,” the councillor said.

