Polish president tests positive for coronavirus

POLISH president, Andrzej Duda, tests positive for coronavirus.

Duda tested positive on Friday, October 23 according to his spokesman Błażej Spychalski. He reported that the president is in isolation and is feeling well.

Duda’s diagnosis comes as the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases and deaths in Poland has been rising rapidly, pushing the strained health system to breaking point.

The government is preparing to open field hospitals to cope with the overwhelming demand, as doctors in Poland complain that patients are now dying from non-Covid illnesses as health services are too inundated to treat them.

The Polish government imposed new restrictions on Saturday, October 24 that are just short of a lockdown in an effort to bring the country’s outbreak under control.

On Friday, October 23 the country of 38 million set another daily record for new infections, with more than 13,600 and 153 new deaths.

Poland has recorded a total of 4,172 virus-related deaths in the pandemic.

