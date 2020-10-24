Ironing out a problem in Carboneras

THE regional government insisted that shipping 100,000 of iron ore through Carboneras port will not endanger residents.

“If experts from the Sustainable Development delegation have decided to approve this activity, who are we politicians to reject it?” asked regional MP Ramon Herrera who represents Almeria.

Countering complaints from the PSOE party, Herrera pointed out that at no time would iron ore be stored at Carboneras port, as it will arrive from the Alquife mine only when due to be loaded on a waiting ship.

