Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger is recovering in a Los Angeles hospital after undergoing life-threatening heart surgery. Schwarzenegger poked fun at his “Terminator” catchphrase in 2018, tweeting “It’s true, I’m back!” after surgery.

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has told fans he feels “fantastic” after undergoing heart surgery. The 73-year-old Terminator star said he had been given a new aortic valve. He posted a photo of himself with a thumbs up from his hospital bed shortly after waking up from the operation. Schwarzenegger, 73, who has a congenital heart defect, last underwent heart surgery in 2018 when complications arose during an experimental procedure to replace a catheter valve in his heart.

“Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery,” he wrote. The actor underwent heart surgery in 2018 to replaced a pulmonary valve that was originally installed in 1997.

Schwarzenegger also posted some photos of himself standing in front of a few monuments in Cleveland. “I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues,” he said.

Schwarzenegger became one of the world’s best-known action movie stars in the 1980s with films including “Conan the Barbarian” and “The Terminator,” and comedies such as “Twins.” In 2003 he was elected governor of California and championed environmental policies. After ending his term in 2011, he returned to movies, appearing in “The Expendables 2,” as well as a sequel to “The Terminator.”