FOUR Pulpi families were allocated allotments in the ninth edition of the town hall’s Un huerto, una familia programme.

Signing the contracts at the town hall, Social Services councillor Fina Garcia, asked the new allotment holders to use irrigation water wisely and to keep the plots of land tidy.

-- Advertisement --



Thirty-four families have now benefited from the One allotment, one family scheme, which commenced in 2011 following an agreement with the Primaflor agricultural firm which provides equipment, seeds and plants.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “ Grow your own in Pulpi.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!