Ghislaine Maxwell’s family has started Operation GGO, a campaign to ‘get Ghislaine out’ of New York City prison.

-- Advertisement --



Ghislaine Maxwell’s family has launched a campaign to get her out of jail and claim she has lost considerable weight, they also claim her human rights have been violated. Operation GGO, a campaign to ‘get Ghislaine out’ from her Brooklyn prison cell, comes after she previously sought release this summer on a $5million bail related to sex trafficking charges.

She maintained her innocence, however, the Manhattan judge deemed her a flight risk considering she had evaded capture for nearly a year. PR professional and family friend, Brian Basham has set out to free Maxwell from the ‘cruel’ and ‘vindictive’ treatment she’s allegedly received at the hands of U.S. authorities. Basham has alleged the heiress has lost 25lbs since she was placed in custody because guards won’t accommodate her vegan diet.

Appeal denied

A US appeals court on Monday dealt Ghislaine Maxwell a further blow by refusing to block the release of a deposition she gave concerning her relationship with the late financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said there was a presumption the public had a right to see the April 2016 deposition, which was taken in a now-settled civil defamation lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s accusers.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ghislaine Maxwell’s Family Launch ‘Operation GGO’ to Free Her From Jail.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!