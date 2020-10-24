Child suffered burns to her face as hand sanitizer caught fire

CHILD suffered burns to her face as hand sanitizer accidentally caught fire while she was playing with it.

Izabella Reaume, 6, from Toledo Ohio has been left with horrific scars on her face after the FDA warned of a sharp increase in sanitizer products testing positive for methanol contamination.

The brave little girl was playing with the hand sanitizer in her garden when her cousin ignited a lighter, causing the sanitizer to burst into flames.

Izabella’s mom Larrissa said doctors had to cut off her clothes. “I carried her in my arms. When I saw what had happened to her face I was devastated.”

In August, Izabella was given a special pressure garment, which she now has to wear on her face 23 hours a day.

The FDA is warning consumers that a large number of hand sanitizers have tested positive for methanol contamination. Methanol, or wood alcohol, is highly flammable and can be easily ignited by heat, sparks, or flames.

