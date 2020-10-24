At your convenience in Almeria

HUNDREDS of lorries leave Almeria each night, delivering fruit and vegetables all over Spain, France and central Europe.

During lockdown, drivers were affected by the lack of bars and restaurants along their routes until the central government approved a skeleton service for them.

To prevent a repetition with curfews now in place during much of the night, Spain’s Confederation of Freight Transport has asked regional administrations to allow restaurants and bars on main roads and industrial estates to provide a similar service so that they can eat a meal, drink coffee or simply visit the loo.

