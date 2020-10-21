Women killed and many injured in visa application stampede in Afghanistan

11 WOMEN have been killed during a visa application stampede and many more have been injured in an Afghanistan stadium.

A local spokesman confirmed “thousands of people” had attended the sports stadium for the visa application process to request permits to Pakistan, where many go to visit relatives, seek medical treatment, find jobs or to escape the violence in Afghanistan.

Following the devastating news that women were killed and many more were injured in the visa application stampede, the provincial governor’s spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP news agency: “Unfortunately this morning tens of thousands of people had come to the football stadium which led to the tragic incident.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a seven-month pause had been placed on the visa applications and anticipating a huge turnout, the process was moved to the stadium from the usual visa centre in the city of Jalalabad, where the women lost their lives.