A WANTED Italian mafia boss, who was being tracked by Spanish police for over two years, was accidentally released by a Spanish court having already been arrested.

-- Advertisement --



Vittorio Raso, who is believed to be one of the leaders of the ‘Ndrangheta crime syndicate from the Italian region of Calabria, couldn’t believe his luck when he was released after giving his statements on extortion charges via video link to a judge at Spain’s High Court, the Audiencia Nacional.

The mix-up happened when two hours after the 41-year-olds release from his holding cell inside the City of Justice in Barcelona, information was passed on that he was indeed wanted for being an Italian mafia boss.

The extraordinary decision to release the prisoner came despite the court receiving an extensive police report explaining who Raso was, which also included a copy of a European arrest warrant issued by Italian Police.

According to figures, the ‘Ndrangheta is Italy’s most powerful mafia and the one with the largest amount of international “branches”.

A new warrant for his arrest has been issued by the judge of the case as Raso remains at large.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Wanted Italian mafia boss accidentally released by Spanish court”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!