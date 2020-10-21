Volunteer in coronavirus vaccine trial has died

A VOLUNTEER in a coronavirus vaccine trial in Brazil has died.

A volunteer of AstraZeneca and Oxford University’s coronavirus vaccine trial has died in Brazil, health authority Anvisa reported on Wednesday.

Alexander Buxton, spokesperson from Oxford University told CNBC news that testing of the vaccine will continue after the volunteer’s death and that the vaccine is safe.

‘There have been no concerns about safety of the clinical trial’ after an assessment of the Brazilian case, Oxford spokesperson Alexander Buxton said.

It is not clear whether the volunteer died as a result of the vaccine or from a pre-existing condition.

However, Anvisa said that testing of the vaccine must continue.

‘The independent review in addition to the Brazilian regulator have recommended that the trial should continue.’

So far, details of the volunteer’s name, age, sex and race or where they lived in the country have not been released.

The news comes as a crushing blow as the federal government already has plans to purchase the UK vaccine and produce it at its biomedical research center FioCruz in Rio de Janeiro.

