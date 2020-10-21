Two people die in Ealing ‘gas explosion’

TWO people have died in the suspected ‘gas explosion’ in Ealing, West London.

The London Fire Brigade have reported that they have recovered the bodies of two people from the wreckage in King Street, Ealing, where an explosion at 6.40 this morning caused a building to collapse.

Earlier in the day, four adults and a child were rescued and 16 others evacuated following the suspected gas explosion in a phone shop, but fire crews at the scene said “we believe that there are fatalities within the property.”

Station Commander Paul Morgan said: “We can confirm that sadly two people have died at the scene.

“It has been a painstaking and protracted incident with firefighters working systematically to stabilise the building and search for people involved.

“Operations have been concluded for the evening and will restart in the morning.

“The explosion caused substantial damage to the shop and structural damage throughout.”

The genders and ages of the two people who died have not yet been released by the London Fire Brigade.

