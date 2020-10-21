Twenty-one men have been arrested as part of a probe into child sexual exploitation in Bolton.

ALL of the men – aged between 18 and 58 – have been released on bail with conditions.

-- Advertisement --



The 11 victims are “being supported by Greater Manchester Police and partner agencies”.

The operation was launched in June 2018 following reports of offences committed against teenage girls.

Eight arrests were made at that time, with the majority having been made in the last few weeks.

Last Thursday, October 15, officers from GMP’s Bolton division visited addresses in Bolton, Bury and Chorley where five men aged between 19 and 20 were arrested on suspicion of engaging in sexual activity with a female child.

The previous week, eight men were taken into custody, also on suspicion of offences ranging from rape of a female child and engaging in sexual activity with a female child.

Detective Inspector Dave Sinclair, of GMP’s Bolton CID, said: “The action we have taken in the last few weeks has been a significant step in our operation into child sexual exploitation in Bolton and I can assure the public that our work does not stop until we bring each one of those responsible to justice.

“This investigation is very much ongoing but anyone with any information or concerns can contact police knowing that all information will be treated with the strictest confidence.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Twenty-one men arrested as part of probe into child sexual exploitation”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!