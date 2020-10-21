TRUMP’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has been filmed with his hand down his pants in the new Borat movie.

DURING filming for the new Borat movie, Sacha Baron Cohen tricked Giuliani into giving an interview to his ‘daughter’ actress Maria Bakalova. Footage shows Bakalova taking off Giuliani’s microphone in a hotel room; he then lies back on the bed and appears to put his hand in his pants.

-- Advertisement --



Cohen’s character Borat then barges into the room, shouting: “She’s 15. She’s too old for you”.

Giuliani told the story to The New York Post in July, but didn’t mention that he may have been caught in a compromising situation. He said that he didn’t immediately realise that it was Cohen and called the cops.

“This guys comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say a pink transgender outfit. It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had a beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive.’

The incident occurred at the Mark Hotel in New York City.

“I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me,” Giuliani said in July.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Trump’s lawyer filmed with hand down his pants”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!