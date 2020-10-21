TRUMP paid over $188,000 in taxes to China as he pursued business deals there.

According to tax records obtained by the New York Times, Donald Trump paid the $188,000 taxes to the Chinese government while he pursued licensing deals there between 2013 and 2015.

-- Advertisement --



While maintaining an active bank account in Beijing, Trump only paid $750 in taxes in the US in both 2016 and 2017. Furthermore, Trump’s financial records show that he paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the 15 years preceding his presidency.

The president maintains three foreign bank accounts, according to The Times – in China, Britain and Ireland.

Alan Garten, a lawyer for the Trump Organisation, told The Times that the company “opened an account with a Chinese bank having offices in the United States in order to pay the local taxes.

“Though the bank account remains open, it has never been used for any other purpose,” Garten insisted.

The Trump campaign has sought to shine a spotlight on Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his business dealings with the Bank of China.

The Trump campaign has repeatedly claimed that Hunter Biden made millions of dollars from China while his father Joe Biden was vice president.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Trump paid over $188’000 in taxes to China”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!