Tragedy as a girl is killed on a railway track and a 17-year-old is in hospital in Nottingham.

POLICE have reported an 18-year-old was killed on Tuesday, October 21, in an accident at 9pm on a level crossing close to Sutton Parkway railway station.

-- Advertisement --



Paramedics did everything they could to save the teenager but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police detectives are working hard to understand what happened to the girls and an investigation is underway.

National Rail reported that all lines were closed due to a person being hit by a train.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said, “Shortly after 9pm yesterday, October 19, officers were called to a level crossing near Sutton Parkway railway station after reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended. However, sadly an 18-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A 17-year-old girl was also taken to hospital where she is currently being treated for serious injuries.

“Officers are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances behind the incident.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tragedy as a girl is killed on railway track”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!