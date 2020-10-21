TIER 3 talks for Teesside and the northeast of England have been paused after encouraging data has been announced.

It appears that talks between local leaders from the areas and government officials have been paused as indications are that the existing restrictions, and safety measures, in place are currently working.

The Tier 3 talks were for Teesside and the northeast of England to join Merseyside, Lancashire, Greater Manchester and South Yorkshire under the strictest restrictions.

Tier 3 restrictions have been reserved for areas badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, forcing the closure of pubs, and bars and strictly limiting social contact.

If talks hadn’t have been paused then the 2.7 million residents of the northeast and Teesside would have brought the total number of people under Tier 3 restrictions in England to around 10 million.

We will bring you more information when it gets released.

