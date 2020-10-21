THE Scottish Government pledges £10 million for free school dinners over the holidays.

On Tuesday, Social Security Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville announced a financial package of more than £10 million to cover school meals over the Christmas, February and Easter breaks.

Local authorities who receive the funding will decide how the support is delivered, but Ms Summerville recommended a ‘cash-first’ approach, “giving families the choice of what food they buy and where they buy it.”

Speaking at Tuesday’s Scottish Government coronavirus briefing, Ms Summerville said: “This important investment will support around 156,000 children and young people, helping families meet the cost of meals over the school holidays.”

Bill Scott, chairman of the Poverty and Inequality Commission, said: “We welcome this much-needed additional help for low income families and individuals.

“The funding for free school meals during the Christmas, February and Easter breaks will come as a great relief for many hard-pressed parents.

