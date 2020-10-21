INTUITIVE teachers in Naples are bringing socially distanced lessons to the streets as school classes are breaking free from the confines of the classroom.

In an effort to stop the children from falling behind in their studies, teachers have taken their classes outside due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, which has meant schools have had to close in the southern Italian region of Campania, until the end of October.

Children and teachers have been seen wearing their masks and reading from school books on the streets, and even in the balconies of the Campania, Naples, which was largely unaffected by Covid during Italy’s first wave of outbreaks in the spring.

Teacher Pamela Buda said: “Mothers called me and said the kids are in floods of tears, they want to go back to school, they don’t understand why schools need to be stopped.”

Thankfully, for the eager learners, their parents and the schools teachers, nationwide curbs on schools, businesses and freedom of movement have not been imposed by the government yet.

