Support for #EndSARS campaign has gone global

SUPPORT for Nigeria’s #EndSARS campaign has gone global, with countries around the world speaking up.

It’s part of a now global campaign against a branch of Nigeria’s police called the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), who have been accused of torture, ill treatment and extra-judicial execution.

Ongoing concern about SARS’ activities led in 2017 to a Twitter campaign with the hashtag #EndSARS, which was successful in getting Nigeria’s police chief to order an immediate reorganisation of the anti-robbery unit.

The demonstrations brought major cities like Lagos and the capital Abuja to a standstill, threatening its already struggling economy.

The campaign has been publically supported by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, US rapper Kanye West and footballers Mesut Ozil and Marcus Rashford.

Britain has a very close relationship with Nigeria, but there has so far not been an official statement from the British government.

Since the start of the latest phase of #EndSARS, the hashtag has been tweeted thousands of times.

