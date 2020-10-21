Spain to buy 31 million Covid vaccines with first doses to arrive by January 2021.

Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, announced at a hearing after the Council of Ministers this week, that the European Union has given the Spanish Government the green light to purchase the vaccine doses, which will cost €1.78 each.

-- Advertisement --



And Illa assured the first doses of the “expected vaccine against Covid-19” will arrive in December or early January 2021.

However, it will be June before the whole consignment arrives, which suggests that mass vaccination will not start until spring.

The total price of each dose is reportedly €2.90, of which €1.12 will be paid by the Commission and the remainder by the Government.

Two doses will be required for each immunisation.

The estimated cost to Spain is said to be at least €55 million, a figure which could be higher if there are “any additional justified costs”.

Last weekend it was confirmed the Pfizer vaccine will be ready by December as video footage released on Sunday, October 18, sees thousands of doses come off the production line.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain to buy 31 million Covid vaccines with first doses to arrive by January 2021”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!