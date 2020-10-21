Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday that the government is considering new restrictions, including possible curfews, in hard-hit regions like Madrid to tackle a new wave of coronavirus contagion.

Spain, which has Western Europe’s highest number of coronavirus cases, is likely to surpass one million infections this week. Several regions have already toughened their coronavirus restrictions over the past few days.

Salvador Illa said, quote: “We have very tough weeks ahead, winter is coming. The second wave is no longer a threat, it is a reality in all of Europe.” The country added 13,873 cases on Tuesday, bringing the cumulative total to 988,322. The death toll jumped by 218 to 34,210, including 40 deaths in the past 24 hours alone.

Imposing a curfew in Madrid, one of Europe’s hotspots of the pandemic, and possibly beyond would require invoking a state of emergency, Illa said. Any such measure lasting more than two weeks would require the support of some opposition parties, he added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Spain Considers Curfews to Fight Coronavirus Second Wave".

