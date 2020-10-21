Saudi Arabia has launched national artificial intelligence strategy

SAUDI Arabia has set out to diversify its oil-based economy and has launched a national artificial intelligence strategy.

According to a National Strategy for Data and Artificial Intelligence (NSDAI) statement, they are looking to attract $20 billion in foreign and local investments by 2030.

The announcement by the kingdom, made at its Global AI Summit, clearly shows that they intend to become world leaders in the AI field, under Saudi Arabia’s “Vision 2030” project.

“Saudi Arabia will implement a multi-phase, multi-faceted plan that includes skills, policy and regulation, investment, research and innovation, and ecosystem development,” the statement read.

The NSDAI will be spearheaded by the head of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi, looking to train over 2,000 Saudi data and AI specialists over the next 10 years.