Sad loss of a schoolgirl who died in her teacher’s arms after a stroke

THE sudden sad loss of a schoolgirl who died in her teacher’s arms after suffering a stroke has been reported from Ukraine.



Elmira Bondarenko, a seemingly healthy 8-year-old, collapsed into her teacher’s arms after losing consciousness in a classroom in Brailov, central Ukraine, and medics spent two-hours desperately trying to save the young girl’s life.

Her distraught father, Sergey Kupchishin, said: “She was fine and happy on our way to school that morning.”

However, the young schoolgirl started to feel sick during a school break and then complained about an acute headache minutes before losing consciousness.

“Then, a few hours later, her teacher called and said she had got sick,” continued Mr Kupchishin. “I ran to school and saw my girl lying motionless on a table with paramedics trying to resuscitate her.”

The sad and devastated father said: “I rushed to her. Tried to help.”

Despite CPR, the use of a defibrillator and an adrenaline injection, it was too late.

It was later revealed that Elmira died of a stroke caused by a blood clot in the brain.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends.

