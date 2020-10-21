Robots that can detect guilt will replace human judges by 2070, an expert predicts.

Robots that analyse a defendant’s body language to detect signs of guilt will replace human judges in 50 years, according to artificial intelligence writer and speaker, Terence Mauri.

-- Advertisement --



He claims the “polite” machines will speak every language and they be able to detect physical and psychological signs of dishonesty with 99.9 per cent accuracy.

Inbuilt cameras will capture telling speech patterns, changes in body temperature and hand and eye movements.

And based on his two-year study due to published next year, robots are likely to the norm in the majority of criminal and civil hearings in England and Wales by 2070, according to The Telegraph.

Mauri, who runs London-based policy institute Hack Future Lab, said artificial intelligence has created “unprecedented changes in the way that people live and work by performing complex problems with a level of consistency and speed that is unmatched by human intelligence”.

He believes robots will lead to a “fairer form of digital justice” where bias and error will be eliminated, and hearings will be quicker.

Last June, the government announced £2 million in funding for new emerging technologies in the legal sector, though it isn’t clear what these technologies would be or if courtroom robots are on the cards.

However, former Justice Secretary David Gauke said that while artificial intelligence could provide ‘simple tools to provide straightforward justice’, the UK is ‘some way off from seeing bewigged robot judges presiding in court rooms’.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Robots that can detect guilt will replace human judges by 2070”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!