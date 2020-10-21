Prime Minister questions saw Boris take a battering on his financial stance toward the North.

AT Prime Minister’s Questions, Wednesday, October 21, Sir Kier Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, has stated that England will face “months of prolonged agony” with no discernible route out of the Covid nightmare.

During the exchange between the two largest party leaders, Sir Starmer told Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, that he had offered regions desperate of financial aid a “grubby take it or leave it deals” package of “miserly” assistance.

However, in his rebuttal, Mr Johnson, told the commons that he believed that Starmer would “turn the lights out” on Britain by forcing it into another unnecessary national lockdown.

Mr Johnson exclaimed that he, and his government, believed the current strategy of focused local lockdowns to be the best path and that England was now making progress highlighting that the government has made £200bn (€220bn) in support.

However, Starmer has hit back at the Prime Minister stating that thousands of low paid workers would soon be out of work and have no income to pay their bills for months to come.

