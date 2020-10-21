Posties to collect from the doorstep as Royal Mail announces sevice shake-up

Posties to collect parcels from the doorstep as Royal Mail announces one of the “biggest shake-ups” to the daily selivery dervice since the launch of the postbox in 1852.

The new service across the UK – Parcel Collect – means postal workers will for the first time collect parcels as well as deliver them on their daily round as Royal Mail adapts to the decline in letters and growth in online shopping.

-- Advertisement --



“As well as offering even higher levels of convenience, the move means that online sellers and online shoppers will no longer need to leave the comfort of their home if they want to mail or return a pre-paid item by post,” said a Royal Mail spokesperson.

Under the new initiative, postmen and postwomen will collect a parcel from the customer’s door or nominated safe place for 72p per parcel, in addition to postage costs.

Parcel Collect is also available for pre-paid return items at a cost of 60p per item.

Royal Mail can collect up to five parcels per address. The service is available six days a week and can be booked up to five days in advance and up to midnight the day before.

The nationwide launch follows an initial roll-out of Parcel Collect in certain postcode areas of West England.

In a recent consumer survey, just under half (44 per cent) of respondents stated they are likely to use a home collection service offered by their delivery provider.

Nick Landon, Chief Commercial Officer at Royal Mail, said: “Royal Mail Parcel Collect is a fantastic step forward for all of our customers. It makes it easier to use our services than ever before.

“The launch of Parcel Collect is part of our commitment to continuously make our services better and more convenient.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Posties to collect from the doorstep as Royal Mail announces service shake-up”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!