Police ask Landlords to Spy on Boozers in Bid to Stop Households Mixing

Police have told pubs and restaurants in London to snoop on their customers by checking IDs for names and addresses n a bid to stop households mixing.

It comes at a time when half of Brits now live in areas that have either tier two or three restrictions. New rules now include everything from a ban on casual sex to the closure of bars. It is understood that Scotland Yard has written to business-owners struggling under the new 10 pm curfew to urge them to ask for names, addresses – and even their photo ID!

Officers say they believe the checks will stop people joining friends from a different household for a drink inside which is currently banned under existing rules. Business chiefs, however, say the request places “completely unacceptable” demands on staff, and won’t prove whether clientele are from the same household or not.

The Night Time Industries Association is also seeking legal advice over the “unlawful and misleading” letter. Police forces around the UK are reportedly using social media, especially Facebook, to see whether landlords are letting customers flout social distancing rules.

