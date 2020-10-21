Outrage over gender pay gap dispute between Britain’s got talent Judges as male judges receive more than double the pay of the female judges.

Britain’s Got Talent judges have been drawn into a bitter row over a “gender pay gap dispute”. Allegedly, both Simon Cowell and David Walliams are paid more than double that of Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon and they are said to not happy about it, understandably.

An industry insider has hit out saying, “In 2020 all judges should be on equal pay. After 14 years of service by Amanda and 8 years of service by Alesha, it’s shocking that both girls are paid less than David. Why, because he’s a man?”

The Sun has reported that Amanda, who was the head judge this season, earned around £700,000 and Alesha made around £450,000.

In a shocking comparison, Walliams is now on a whopping 1.5 million pound contract after renegotiating his contract with ITV bosses. However, Cowell still remains on the largest salary, earning around 2.5 Million pounds. That said, an insider said everyone agrees that he deserves it.

The source said “’Everyone is in agreement Simon deserves his wage as he’s the boss, but there seems no obvious explanation as to why David should be paid more than the women.”

‘It’s madness a bloke should be paid considerably more than a woman for doing identical jobs.”

In an interview with the Telegraph, Amanda, who is reported to be in the process of being poached by the BBC, expressed her frustration, saying,” Yes, I do feel Alesha and I should be paid the same as Simon Cowell and David Walliams. Because why is their value higher than ours? I don’t understand it.”

