New restrictions to fight Covid following spike in Andalucian town Albox, in the province of Almeria.

Albox Town Hall announced the stricter measures “imposed by the Junta de Andalucia due to increased cases by Covid-19 in the municipality of Albox” on its Facebook page this afternoon (Wednesday, October 21).

The new restrictions – which will effect almost 11,700 people – will come into place from midnight tomorrow, Thursday, October 22.

*Care homes for the elderly – no visits or trips.

*Fity per cent capacity in all bars and restaurants with a maximum of six people per table.

*Chairs must be 1.5 metres apart and tables three metres apart. Theyr must close at 10pm, though takeaways will still be allowed.

*Fifty per cent capacity in shops/commercial establishments, which must also close at 10pm unless essential service such as oetrol station, doctors surgery or vets.

*There will be a maximum of 15 people allowed at open funerals and 10 at indoor services.

*At open air weddings, a maximum of 30 people will be allowed and they must be seated.

*Albox’s Tuesday and Saturday markets have been suspended.

It was announced earlier that the province of Almeria has recorded 114 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the last hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía.

And Albox itself has “experienced a significant rebound in coronavirus infections in recent weeks”, said the town hall.

Last week it became the second town in Almeria with the highest incidence rate of the virus in 14 days, behind Pulpi.

On the flip side, of the 193 cured people across the province announced on Tuesday, October 20, 22 are in Albox, one of the most affected by the virus in recent weeks.

Almeria remains below the rest of the Andalucian provinces with the fewest infections.

