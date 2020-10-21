NESTLÉ has successfully navigated the Covid pandemic better than some by focusing on high-growth categories after seeing a slump in food sales to restaurants and cafe.

A strong demand for pet food, coffee and health products as seen the world’s biggest food group successfully navigate the Covid pandemic and beat its third-quarter expectations on Wednesday registering organic sales growth of 3.5%.

Nestlé, the makers of iconic brands; Nescafe coffee and KitKat chocolate, saw sales of products consumed out of the home fall 26.4% in the third quarter, although because many people have been experienced lockdowns all around the world, demands for food and drinks consumed at home have remained strong.

The company are now exploring the options of expanding its portfolio, with its health science business being recently bolstered by the $2 billion acquisition of Aimmune Therapeutics.

