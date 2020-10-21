Landmark behaviour order for woman convicted of assaulting police officers

Landmark criminal behaviour order (CBO) handed to woman convicted of assaulting police officers in north west London – the first time such a measure has been used following offences against police in the capital.

The assaults took place in July 2019 and February of this year.

At Isleworth Crown Court on Tuesday, October 20, a judge approved an application for the CBO which will ban Hibo Mahamed, 30, from contacting any emergency service unless she is in genuine need.

It also prevents the woman from Buckinghamshire from “verbally abusing any emergency worker either over the phone or in person when in contact with them, entering the boroughs of Brent and Harrow unless attending a pre-arranged appointment or acting and inciting others to act in an anti-social manner”.

At the same hearing, she was also sentenced to a hospital order under Section 37 of the Mental Health Act.

Mahamed previously pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of assault on an emergency worker and one count of racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.

The first offence took place on July 9, 2019 when officers were called to an address in Harlesden following reports that a woman was causing criminal damage to the property.

When they approached Mahamed, she scratched one of them on the arm to the extent that it drew blood. The officer required a tetanus booster due to the injury sustained.

Mahamed was arrested and later released under investigation.

On February 18, 2020, officers were called to an address in Wembley following another report of Mahamed acting in a disorderly way. When they arrived at the scene, she was repeatedly racially abusive towards one of the officers.

Only a day later she was again verbally abusive towards officers, kicking one in the leg and head. As a result of her injuries, the officer was off work for a short period.

When Mahamed later attended a police station for an interview in relation to the above offences, she again became aggressive, digging her nails into the wrist of one officer causing bleeding, and spitting in the face of another.

Both officers required hospital treatment including tetanus injections.

Chief Superintendent Roy Smith, Lead for Officer Safety, said: “This is an excellent result which sends out a clear message that we will relentlessly pursue those who assault or abuse our officers while they are at work, doing everything they can to keep London safe.

