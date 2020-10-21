An Innocent Man was arrested by police arrested after a perverted neighbour downloaded child abuse images over his WiFi.

Convicted paedophile Robert Mawby, 60, borrowed the login details of an innocent neighbour in Leicester and then used the connection to download hundreds of indecent pictures and videos of young boys. Mawby had been given a 24-week jail sentence in 2010 for downloading child abuse images.

Ten years later, paedophile Mawby convinced his neighbour in Beaumont Leys, Leicester, to let him have his WiFi password so he could access the internet. But instead, sick Mawby went on to download 489 explicit pictures and videos using his neighbour’s connection.

In mid-August, Leicestershire Police went to his neighbour’s house and arrested the innocent man on suspicion of downloading the disturbing illegal material. After a short investigation, Mawby was arrested and fully exonerated his neighbour by admitting he downloaded the 476 images and 13 videos.

The Judge handed Mawby a three-year community order with 90 days of group work to tackle his offending and a further 30 days of working with probation officials. His sexual harm prevention order, which bans him from having devices the police are not aware of or not able to search, continues indefinitely.

