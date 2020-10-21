Hundreds of migrant children separated from parents by Trump administration

HUNDREDS of migrant children who were separated from parents by the Trump administration have still not been reunited with their families.

Trump’s ‘pilot program’, which mainly took place near the border in El Paso, Texas, was coined as a ‘zero tolerance’ approach to deter migrants from entering the country illegally, as they risked losing their children.

Now, parents of 545 migrant children who were separated from their offspring at the US border are still unable to be located, a court filing revealed Tuesday.

According to NBC, more than 1,000 parents were separated from their children during the program, which ran between April and December 2017.

Nearly three years on, lawyers and activists are no closer to reuniting hundreds of kids taken from their parents.

The ‘pilot program’, which largely took place near the border in El Paso, Texas, was separate to the official ‘family separation policy’ which took place the following year.

‘Through our litigation, we just reported to the court that the parents of 545 kids – forcibly separated by the Trump administration’s cruel family separation practice – still cannot be found,’ the American Civil Liberties Union tweeted.

It has been reported that many of the migrant families came from Central America.

