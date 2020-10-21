HOPE is fading for missing celebrity dolphin Fungie as search is called off.

Boats and a team of divers have been searching for Fungie after he disappeared off the west coast of Co Kerry more than a week ago.

The friendly dolphin has become a worldwide celebrity, making Dingle Peninsula his home since 1983. He was named the oldest solitary dolphin by Guinness World Records last year.

Funghi established Dingle as a tourist destination, with tourists flocking to take boat rides to see the bottlenose.

Caroline Boland, from Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance, said: “When Fungie appeared here in 1983 there was no such thing as tourism – emigration was rife, fishing was under threat and there were no jobs.”

‘Fungie never left and he quickly became part of community,” she said.

Now the community fears that Fungie has either died or left with a group of dolphins.

Director of Dingle Oceanworld Aquarium, Dr Kevin Flannery said: “He will be a huge loss economically – he was part of the family and any person that went out the harbour or any person that went walking would see him over the last 37 years.”

