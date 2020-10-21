GYMS will be allowed to reopen in Merseyside as Liverpool mayor asks for ‘consistency of approach’.

Steve Rotheram, the mayor of the Liverpool city region, has strongly criticised ministers for ordering the closure of gyms and leisure centres in Merseyside while allowing them to remain open in other tier 3 areas.

-- Advertisement --



Rotheram announced on Wednesday morning that gyms would be allowed to reopen in the region.

He told BBC Radio Merseyside that the government had agreed on Tuesday to revoke its earlier decision to close the gyms: “The government have agreed with the case that I put forward on behalf of the city region leaders and that they would now bring us in line with other tier 3 areas, similar to Lancashire and Greater Manchester when they have their orders placed.”

“I think that will provide consistency of approach, which is what we asked for, and take away the confusion of people in our area that things were being imposed here but not elsewhere,” he added.

The move has come about only seven days after the Liverpool city region became the first place in England to enter tier 3 restrictions.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Gyms allowed to reopen in Merseyside”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!