GOURMET gambling den discovered in food shop in Alicante.

The owner of a gourmet food shop in Alicante has been arrested after a secret gambling den was discovered by police.

-- Advertisement --



By day, the premises sold high-end wines and cheeses, but it is alleged that at night the proprietor held poker games for up to 40 people, which he promoted on social media.

Following a tip-off, the Policia Nacional began surveillance of the property. They raided the shop after they witnessed several people coming and going after hours, and discovered a ‘secret’ door to the gambling den hidden by a display shelf.

In addition to being charged for not having a gambling licence, it is understood that the unnamed owner of the shop will also be charged with drugs offences as 12 packs of cocaine were discovered on the premises, along with a precision scale and €420 in cash.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “

Gourmet gambling den discovered

”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!