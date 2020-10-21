Gap are looking to close some of its stores in European countries

MAJOR clothing brand Gap Inc are looking to close some of its stores in European countries after declining sales brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The retail industry has taken a serious hit, especially high-street stores, with customers forced into lockdowns and placed under restrictions making it easier to shop online, as surging sales of Gap Inc’s Old Navy and Athleta brands will attest to.

According to a statement from the San Francisco-based company, it is looking at possible closures to stores in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland and Italy and will be reviewing their warehouse and distribution model.

They will also be looking at scaling back or closing their Gap and Banana Republic company-owned e-commerce operations in Europe with the possible closure of its EU distribution centre in Rugby.

