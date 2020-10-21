Five people have died after getting flu shots in South Korea.

-- Advertisement --



The deaths include a 17-year-old boy and a man in his 70s who suffered from Parkinson’s disease. In response to the deaths, the authorities said there was no reason to believe the vaccines caused the fatalities. The deaths come amid an inoculation drive in the country to stop flu and Covid patients overloading hospitals.

The boy died two days after receiving the flu shot in Incheon, near the capital Seoul. The man in his 70s, who also had a heart problem, was the most recent case. He died in Daegu on Wednesday, a day after receiving the flu vaccine. Medical officials said the man had received vaccines since 2015 with no prior adverse reactions.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Flu Shot Deaths Spark COVID Vaccine Fears in South Korea”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!