FATHER who brutally killed his 3 children during a frenzied attack has been jailed for 78 years.

Luiz Fuentes, 38, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and has been sentenced to 78 years in jail.

-- Advertisement --



Unemployed Fuentes admitted to stabbing to death his 3 sons in an SUV they had been living in, in East 32nd Street, Los Angeles on September 9, 2015.

The lifeless bodies of Alexander, 8, Juan, 9, and Luis, 10, were spotted by a passerby in the SUV parked outside a South Los Angeles furniture warehouse.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Fuentes had become depressed after his wife died of a brain aneurysm in 2008.

A cousin of the family, Rene Chanquin, said: “[Fuentes] wouldn’t have gone to the hospital and said I need help because I am depressed.

“He wasn’t that type of person. He was a very traditional type of guy.”

Online jail records show that Fuentes is currently held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility, awaiting transfer to a state prison.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Father who killed 3 children jailed”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!