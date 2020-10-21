DONALD Trump has warned politics the world over will be far more boring if he loses next month’s presidential election, before performing his latest dad dance routine, to prove his point.

The President predicted a quick drop in interest in events in Washington DC if Joe Biden wins and then appeared to try and prove his point by awkwardly dad dancing to Village People classic YMCA.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, on Monday, October 19, Trump said, ‘This is an election between a Trump super recovery and a Biden depression. You will have depression the likes of which you have never seen. If you want depression, doom and despair, vote for Sleepy Joe.

‘Nobody’s going to be interested in politics anymore.’

Many Trump critics took to social media to claim they’d be glad for a few years of ‘boring’ politics after the president’s unpredictable and hugely publicised four years in office. Donald Trump says politics will be boring if he loses, but would you miss him?