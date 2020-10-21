David Beckham divides fans ‘again’ by kissing his daughter

DAVID and Victoria Beckham caused huge debate yet again among their fans on Tuesday, October 20, after a picture was shared of him kissing his daughter Harper on the lips.

David, 45, was seen enjoying some quality time with his youngest offspring Harper, nine, as they foraged for fruits and vegetables.

However, when Victoria, 46, uploaded the sweet snap to her Instagram account, divided followers soon started to debate whether they thought this was appropriate.

One of many followers began with, ‘Adore your family but never understood those parents’ kisses on the lips. Still the best family.’

Being a tad more dramatic, another user of the social media platform said: ‘Please stop kissing kids on the lips!!!!’

‘Why is he kissing her in her lips?’ asked a third fan, seemingly perplexed by the heart-warming show of affection.

However, an overwhelming amount of support was shown as others flooded the comments section with kind words, with one writing, ‘Thank you for showing it is perfectly normal and right for a father to kiss his daughter on the lips as a sign of love and true affection!’

Another said, ‘I’ve always kissed my children on the lips and have no problem with it and neither do they. I still do now and they are 24 & 18… I think maybe question yourself on why you think it is odd. It’s a sweet and innocent gesture x.’

‘He’s her dad,’ stated another of the star’s followers. ‘I still kiss my kids on the lips, because they’re my kids and I love them. Looks well when u cant be loving to your own kids….that you made!’